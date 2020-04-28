Greene County’s number of COVID-19 cases edged up by one on Tuesday after staying at the same number for three consecutive days.
There are now 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Greene County, according to the daily update by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The newest local case is one of the 134 new cases reported statewide in Tennessee. The state has now passed the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with a total now of 10,052.
A total of 188 people have died from the virus statewide with four new deaths recorded as part of Tuesday’s report from the Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday while there was an additional one reported for Knox County.
A total of 4,921 are listed as recovered statewide, up 201 in the past 24 hours. In Greene County, 27 people are listed as recovered.
The report also records hospitalizations. In Tennessee, 881 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Fifty-four people were hospitalized statewide in the past 24 hours, according to the state report.
A total of 161,926 people had been tested for the virus as of the state report on Tuesday, which included the results of 7,526 more tests. A total of 722 Greene Countians have been tested and received negative results since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Saturday, 382 people were tested during at the Greene County Fairgrounds during one of the state’s mobile drive-thru weekend testing sites conducted by personnel from regional and local health departments and the Tennessee National Guard. Results are anticipated to be returned from those tests in 72 hours, and are not expected to be reflected in the statewide report until later in the week.
Additional testing will be conducted across the state Saturday and Sunday with the locations to be announced later this week by the state.
Free tests are administered Monday-Friday at the Greene Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru testing, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing at one of its facilities. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.