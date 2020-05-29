Greene County courts will make modifications in accordance with a new state Supreme Court order issued Wednesday.
The statewide order extends the judicial state of emergency but eases restrictions imposed by previous court orders.
The Supreme Court order includes guidelines for detainer/eviction filings.
Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said in an email that an earlier Supreme Court order states that no judge, clerk, or other court official can carry out an eviction, ejection, writ, or other displacement from a residence while the order was in place.
The order also stated that garnishments should not be filed to not add financial hardship to individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I stopped the filing of detainer warrants and garnishments as guided by the Tennessee Supreme Court. That order lifts on June 1. Any detainers already filed will be served starting June 1,” Shepard said. “My office will be taking fillings for all civil matters (beginning) Monday, June 1, and (filings) will be served in a timely manner.”
“I expect a large number of evictions to be filed that day,” Shepard said.
Shepard said he has been in contact with property owners and lawyers who have matters holding until the no-eviction order is lifted.
He said that a new provision in the order mandates a form be filled out that makes sure no one is displaced from their home that meet certain criteria, such as grant-funded housing, and lower income-based housing.
“Many renters are feeling the hardships of the pandemic themselves because they depend on rent to pay their bills. I think people on both sides of that coin have been very patient and understanding during this time,” Shepard said. “My staff has worked many hours preparing for all cases, not just civil, affected by the Supreme Court rules.”
Shepard said a large volume of cases have been reset, “and some reset more than once to make sure everyone gets their day in court as efficiently as possible.”
“I want to thank all individuals involved for trusting the court and myself to make sure everyone will be treated equally, and their matter will be heard as soon as possible,” Shepard said.
The state Supreme Court order issued Wednesday allows jury trials to begin after July 3, “if strict social distancing and capacity protocols can be met and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines are followed.”
No trials had been set in Greene County as of Wednesday, Shepard said.