The court system in Greene County will reopen Friday, 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas Jenkins said Thursday.
A plan for reopening 3rd Judical District courts for “in-person” hearings was approved Thursday by the state Administrative Office of the Courts, Jenkins said.
Restrictions and procedures relating to the coronavirus pandemic will be in place as court resumes.
Greene County courts will re-open with “as normal a schedule as possible,” Jenkins said.
Court in the other three counties in the district — Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins — will reopen Monday.
The 3rd Judicial District is the first in East Tennessee and one of the first in the state to submit an operational plan and have it approved by the AOC, Jenkins said. The state Supreme Court has given each judicial district in the state the discretion to formulate a plan to reopen and submit it for approval.
Safety and health considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain the primary concern as courts re-open, said Jenkins, the senior court system official in the 3rd Judicial District.
“We’re following the lead of the governor. His executive orders over the last few days have indicated his desire to reopen the state and we are following suit with the court system,” he said. "We’re trying to do this in an organized and safe and expedited manner.”
A grand jury is also scheduled to convene Friday in Greene County. Social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols will be observed in the Criminal Courtroom of the courthouse as jurors, security officers, prosecutors, lawyers, defendants and witnesses appear.
As part of the plan, no jury trials are scheduled in the 3rd Judicial District until at least July 1. May is usually one of the three months of the year trials are held in Greene County Criminal Court.
“It would be hard to spread a jury out and observe proper social distancing in a jury box. You just can’t do it," Jenkins said.
Everyone entering the courthouse will be asked a series of questions regarding their health and have their temperatures taken with a no-contact thermometer.
The number of people allowed in the courthouse and each courtroom will be monitored by the presiding judge and courthouse security. The plan to ensure the safety of everyone entering the courthouse “will be exacted with military-type precision,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins asked the understanding of the public as the court system adjusts to the reality of COVID-19 precautions while trying to get the wheels of justice turning again.
Judges have been holding video arraignments in criminal cases and conducting other business on a very limited basis after the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order on March 13 keeping state and local courts open, but suspending all in-person judicial proceedings.
The Greene County Courthouse has been closed to the public since that time.
Municipal courts in Greeneville, Baileyton, Mosheim and Tusculum will also resume in May, with social distancing and other CDC guidelines to be followed closely, Jenkins said.
Judges, lawyers and other courthouse employees are subject to the same safety procedures as the general public.
“I will be right there with everybody else trying to do my job,” Jenkins said. “We appreciate in advance everybody’s cooperation and the work of the clerks and courthouse staff and everybody else. This will not be as smooth as your usual entry into the courthouse.”