The number of people in Greene County who have contracted COVID-19 continued its upward climb on Thursday with 45 new cases reported by the state.
The new cases brings the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus locally to 1,876, according to Thursday’s virus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Nine of the new cases are between the ages of 5 and 18.
The number of active cases grew by 25 on Thursday to 342, according to the state report. The difference between new and active cases is found in the 20 people who have been added to the inactive/recovered category in the state statistics. People are counted as having inactive/recovered cases 14 days after they first had symptoms or received a positive test result if asymptomatic. That tally now totals 1,480 for the county.
Greene County had the third highest number of new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, behind Washington County with 104 and Sullivan with 58. In the 10-county region, there were 362 new cases reported by the state for Thursday, 107 more than reported for Wednesday.
In the region, there were 2,967 active cases reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. The number of people who have the virus in Northeast Tennessee increased by 130 over a 24-hour period.
Statewide, there were 2,660 new cases reported and 22 new deaths, according to Thursday’s report. Since the pandemic began, 256,880 people in Tennessee have contracted the illness and 3,263 have died.
Local COVID-19 cases continue to affect local small businesses. The Salsas Restaurant at 625 Asheville Highway announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The restaurant also closed briefly in August due to the virus.
SURGING HOSPITALIZATIONS
No new deaths or hospitalizations for Greene County were reported Thursday. In the eight months since the pandemic began, 54 people have died locally from COVID-19 and 96 people have been hospitalized.
Ballad Health reported another new high in the number of people hospitalized within its facilities with COVID-19 on Thursday as 181 people were being treated for the virus. Twelve people were in hospitals being treated for symptoms and awaiting test results, according to the daily coronavirus scorecard from the health system.
Thirty-five of the patients were in intensive care units for treatment and 14 were on ventilators, according to Ballad Health.
The positivity rate for the region showed a slight decline, according to the report from Ballad Health. For the region, 14.4% of the people tested in the past seven days for the virus have had positive results.
Greene County’s positive rate for that same period was 15%, according to state Department of Health data. During the past 14 days, the county has averaged 32 new cases a day while that average was 14.1 in the prior two-week period, according to state data.
Over the last seven days, an average of 245.3 tests have been administered locally.
NEW TESTING OPTION
Another testing option for the region was announced Thursday by East Tennessee State University Health, which has opened the region’s first COVID-19 community collection site that delivers test results to both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients within 24 hours.
Testing is available for adults and children, by appointment only, at the ETSU Health COVID-19 Community Collection Site, located at 2151 Century Lane (within the Johnson City Community Health Center, behind Woodridge Hospital), according to a release from the university.
Anyone who wishes to receive a test can log in to an online portal at www.etsuhealth.org to schedule an appointment. Tests will be billed to the patients’ insurance, and certain patients may be eligible for low-cost or no-cost testing. Optional flu testing is also available at the collection site, the release stated.
Appointments for tests will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals experiencing virus symptoms will be tested while in their vehicle at a designated area in the parking lot. Asymptomatic individuals will tested inside the ETSU Health clinic.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests for the virus are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.