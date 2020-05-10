Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County reported Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health brought the total case number in the county up to 46.
On Saturday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased by one after days of holding steady at 43,
The report number of confirmed recovered cases in the county on Sunday was reported as 41, the same number as the day before. The COVID death count in Greene County remains at two.
The number of Greene Countians who have tested negative for COVID-19 was 1,161 on Sunday's report.
Statewide, 14,985 confirmed cases were reported as of Sunday. A total of 7,528 people were reported as having recovered from the disease across Tennessee. A total of 243 people have died in Tennessee, one more death than the Saturday report's total.