The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greene County remained at 43 on Tuesday. No increase in COVID-19 cases in Greene County has been reported since last week by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Two deaths have been reported in Greene County. The last confirmed virus-related fatality was in April. Of the 43 total cases in Greene County, 37 people are listed by the state as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 930 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Greene County.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday in surrounding counties include Carter, with 16; Cocke, with 19; Hamblen, with 24; Sullivan, 59; Unicoi, 2; and Washington, with 58 cases.
The total of confirmed cases Wednesday for Knox County is 251. There are five coronavirus-related deaths in Knox County.
Statewide, the Department of Health lists a total of 13,690 confirmed cases that includes 66 probable cases, an increase of 199 cases since Monday. There are 13,624 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 related deaths in Tennessee total 226, an increase of six since Monday. The state listed 6,356 recovered cases on Tuesday, or 46 percent of all recorded cases. There were 275 more recoveries listed Tuesday than on Monday.
There have been 218,796 people tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, an increase of 7,353 since Monday.
Mobile testing continues in the region. More than 380 people were checked for COVID-19 on April 25 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Tests for the virus are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary for the drive-through testing, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at a testing site nearest to the individual. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is also available at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to talk about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be posing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.