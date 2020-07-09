Greene County added one new confirmed coronavirus case in the Thursday report from the Tennessee Department of Health, while the number of active cases in the county decreased by eight.
The new case brings the county’s COVID-19 total since the pandemic began to 123. With 91 people listed as recovered and two deaths, the number of active cases is now 30, according to the state agency.
Statewide, there were 1,605 new confirmed cases reported Thursday, a day after the state reported its highest number of new cases to date. Tennessee has had 57,153 confirmed cases and 710 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.