The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County increased by 14 on Thursday, bringing the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 187.
The number of active cases locally now stands at 90, an increase of 11 from Wednesday, with the difference found in the increase of three more people recovered since Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of people in the county who have recovered from the virus now stands at 95.
Two people have died from the virus in Greene County, according to the state Health Department.
Cases in Hamblen County now stand at 571, with 243 of those recorded as active. A total of 323 have recovered and five have died from the virus in Hamblen County according to Thursday’s report.
In Washington County there are now 181 active cases out of a total 336 cases reported since the pandemic began. A total of 155 people have recovered in Washington County and no deaths have been reported there.
In Carter County there are 82 active cases out of a total 141 cases reported. Fifty-seven people have recovered and two have died.
Cocke County now has a total of 180 cases, with 88 active. Ninety-one people have recovered from the virus in Cocke County and one person has died.
Fifty-nine cases in Hawkins County are active out of a total 177 recorded, according to Thursday’s report. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Hawkins County stands at 56, and two people have died.
In Sullivan County there have been a total of 305 cases since the pandemic began, with 137 of those listed as active in Thursday’s report. A total of 163 people have recovered in Sullivan County, and five have died.
Statewide, there were 2,479 new cases reported on Thursday, which brings the total number of cases reported in Tennessee during since the pandemic began to 71,540. Thirteen more people have died across Tennessee since Wednesday’s report, bringing the death total in the state to 796. According to Thursday’s report a total of 41,250 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued an order Wednesday that residents wear face masks in public places after local case numbers spiked in recent weeks. Ballad Health officials said Thursday that hospitalizations in the region for COVID-19 had nearly tripled over the previous week.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.