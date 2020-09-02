Greene County saw an increase of 24 new COVID-19 cases on the first day of September, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of people in Greene County who have tested positive for the virus to 844 since the pandemic began.
With six more people recovered since Monday, the number of local active cases now stands at 544. A total of 284 people in Greene County have recovered from the virus.
No new deaths in Greene County were reported Tuesday by the state, leaving the total number of people who have died from the illness at 16.
Three more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report by the state health department. There are currently 58 Greene County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 58 Greene County residents hospitalized are among 100 patients hospitalized in facilities across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area, according to Ballad’s COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday. Six people are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms who are awaiting test results. Twenty-two patients in Ballad Health facilities are in the intensive care unit with 14 of those on ventilators. Forty beds in units designated for COVID-19 care are open currently.
Tuesday’s scorecard also said the rate of positive cases in the region has risen in the past week and currently stands at 9%.
Greene County has the third most active cases in the region behind Washington with 879 and Carter with 597.
Greeneville City Schools released its weekly update Tuesday on cases within the district, which shows one Hal Henard Elementary School student in isolation after testing positive for the virus. Four staff members and three students are in quarantine, meaning they have been exposed or identified as a close contact to an individual who has tested positive.
The weekly updates from Greeneville City Schools, including which schools have students or staff in isolation or quarantine, are posted to the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net, on Tuesdays.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,396 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. In total since the pandemic began 156,329 Tennesseans have tested positive for coronavirus.
Twenty-seven more deaths were reported Tuesday across the state, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,781. Counting 2,021 more people listed as recovered in Tuesday’s report, a total of 118,885 people have recovered from the virus.
Tuesday’s report from the state Health Department also includes 100 new hospitalizations statewide. There are currently 6,978 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Tennessee’s rate of positive COVID-19 test results is currently 9.85%.
Nationally, more than 6 million people had tested positive for the virus and 183,050 had died from it as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance for the free drive-thru testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Staff Writer Eugenia Estes contributed to this report.