The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greene County held steady on Saturday and Sunday at 30, according to figures compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Across Tennessee, 7,070 people had tested positive for the illness as of Sunday, compared to 6,762 on Saturday.
There were 148 confirmed deaths statewide from COVID-19 listed Sunday, three more than on Saturday.
In Northeast Tennessee, two people from Greene County and one each in Hamblen and Sullivan counties have died of coronavirus. No new deaths were confirmed on Sunday.
Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Hawkins County in Sunday’s report, up one from Friday.
Greene County’s total number of confirmed cases is the third most in Northeast Tennessee. Washington County has the most cases with 46, followed by Sullivan with 45. Hawkins County is fourth with 27.
The only increase in confirmed coronavirus cases noted Sunday in the region was in Hamblen County, with eight COVID-19 cases, up from seven reported Saturday.
The number of people statewide who have recovered from the virus is 3,344, according to state Department of Health figures. There are 724 hospitalizations.
There had been 97,098 people tested in Tennessee for coronavirus as of Sunday.
Other coronavirus categories updated to Sunday were not immediately available from the state health department.
The number of Greene County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 remained steady Saturday at 22.
Other figures released Saturday break down the percentage of confirmed cases among age groups.
The 21-30 age group accounted for the largest percentage of those testing positive for coronavirus, totaling 1,353 cases across the state Saturday, or 20 percent of the statewide total.
The 51-60 age group encompassed 18 percent of COVID-19 cases, while the 31-40 and 41-50 age groups each accounted for 17 percent of cases statewide. Next was the 61-70 age group, at 12 percent; and the 71-80 age group, 6 percent.
The 11-20 age group totaled 5 percent of COVID-19 cases statewide, while numbers from the 81-plus and 0-10 age groups totaled 3 and 1 percent of the total, respectively.
AMENDED ORDER
On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 28 amended an earlier order and removed additional regulatory barriers to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.
Provisions of the order include:
- Extending until Oct. 1 the July 1 deadline for firefighters to obtain a medical examination making them eligible for certain employment-related cancer benefits;
- Suspending the collaborating physician requirement for nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide increased flexibility regarding where these professionals can provide health care services to facilitate the COVID-19 response;
- Allowing nursing school graduates waiting to take the national nursing exam to go to work during the emergency under the supervision of a licensed nurse to boost health care resources;
- Allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to write orders for home health services to address the increased need for such services;
- Expanding the facilities in which autopsies may be performed to address the potential need for increased autopsies;
- Allows medical laboratory personnel to work from home in reviewing data and reporting results;
- Protects HIPAA information sent by the Department of Health to first responders and law enforcement personnel by making disclosure agreements the equivalent of an emergency order
- Extends the price gouging law for another 15-day period (the maximum allowed under law).
Lee reminded the public that the Stay At Home Order in Tennessee has been extended through April 30.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Per Lee’s Executive Order 23, Tennesseans are required to stay at home unless engaging in essential services or essential activities.
LOCAL ASSISTANCE
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, there were 2.38 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Sunday afternoon.
There were 722,761 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Sunday.
The U.S. death total was listed as 33,903. There have been 3.72 million people tested for coronavirus as of Sunday in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins site. It reported that 64,840 people have recovered.
Anyone who suspects they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Area residents concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can also contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, and the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.