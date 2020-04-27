Greene County’s confirmed coronavirus case total remained unchanged at 41 on Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has remained at 41 since Friday.
The number of people listed as recovered from COVID-19 in Greene County was 27 on Monday, an increase of two from Sunday.
Statewide, there are 9,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, an increase of 251 cases since Sunday. There have been 184 deaths reported by the Department of Health, an increase of three between Sunday and Monday.
Two of the deaths occurred in Greene County. The most recent coronavirus death was reported April 14 by the state.
The number of hospitalizations in Tennessee from the virus totals 837, nine more than on Sunday. There have been 154,402 people tested, an increase of 6,928 following weekend testing at sites opened across the state, including one in Greene County.
There were 4,720 people listed Monday as recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 193 since Sunday.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in area counties as of Monday included 12 in Carter, 14 in Cocke, 16 in Hamblen, none in Hancock, 29 in Hawkins, 47 in Sullivan and 54 in Washington.
Knox County had 214 cases of COVID-19, with four deaths and 183 people recovered, state figures show.
On Saturday, 382 tests were performed on people at the Greene County Fairgrounds testing site, according to the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The weekend testing was conducted statewide through a partnership between the Tennessee State Department, Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Nurses and National Guard medics at each site collected nasal swabs from those tested. Results on the Greene County tests should be available by the end of this week.
The Greene County Health Department also offers free drive-through tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in its parking lot, 810 W. Church St. An appointment is not necessary for a test, but individuals can call 423-979-4689 to be screened and schedule one.
Testing is also being conducted at Ballad Health facilities, including Greeneville Community Hospital East. Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call the Ballad Health Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges posed by COVIOD-19 can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
There were 3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide Monday, including 979,077 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center website.
Total tests conducted in the U.S. number about 5.44 million, figures on the Johns Hopkins website show.