The total COVID-19 cases for Greene County reported by the Tennessee Department of Health as of Saturday at 3 p.m. was 26, up one from the prior day's report. The TDH also reported a total of 18 COVID-19 patients as having recovered in Greene County, four more than were listed the day before.
The statewide total cases as of Saturday afternoon was 5,114, the TDH reported, with 101 deaths.
No other COVID-19 deaths were reported in Greene County Saturday afternoon beyond the one death already on record. A total of 188 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported as of Saturday's THD update on the website www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
Concerning the designation “recovered,” the site notes: “TDH defines 'recovered' as people who (1) have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or (2) are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.”
Statewide, the highest number of deaths had occurred in the 81-plus age range as of Saturday's report, the website indicated. In that age group, 32 deaths have been reported out of a total case number of 179.
The second-highest death tally was in the 61-70 age range, with 27 deaths reported. In the 71-80 age group, 25 deaths have been reported out of 320 identified patients.
A total of 2,651 females were listed as having COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, with 2,372 being the corresponding total among males.
A total of 101 COVID deaths out of 5,013 cases were listed in Tennessee as of Saturday's report, with the TDH giving this additional information: “Some deaths may be reported by health care providers, hospitals, medical examiners, local health departments, or others before they are included in the statewide count.”