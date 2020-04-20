Greene County experienced its largest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in several days on Monday with 35 reported locally.
The count increased by five after staying at 30 for three days, according to Monday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
While there was a jump in local cases of COVID-19, surrounding counties held steady with the same number of cases reported on Monday as there were Sunday in Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Washington County remains the county with the most cases in Northeast Tennessee with 46, and Sullivan is second, recording 45. Greene County has the third most in the region followed by Hawkins with 27.
Statewide, there are now 7,238 cases of COVID-19. Metropolitan counties have the largest number of confirmed cases with 1,839 in Shelby County (Memphis) and 1,675 in Davidson (Nashville). In the entire East Tennessee region, Knox County has the most cases with 193.
Across Tennessee, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus total 152. Regionally, no additional deaths were reported on Monday. Greene and Hawkins counties have each had two deaths, with one each in Carter, Hamblen and Sullivan counties.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Greene County is 23. Statewide, 3,575 people have recovered from the virus, 49% of the cases that have been reported thus far, according to the Tennessee Health Department.
Numbers for some counties in the region may show some increases in the next week with testing drives held over the weekend. State officials estimate that results from those tests will be available in three to five days.
More than 11,000 Tennesseans were tested in mobile, drive-thru testing sites across the state, according to a release from the governor’s office. The sites were coordinated through a partnership between the state Health Department, the Tennessee National Guard and the state’s Emergency Management Agency.
Free testing was conducted in two sites in Northeast Tennessee - at Volunteer High School in Church Hill and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. A total of 450 people were tested at Volunteer High, with 829 testes at ETSU.
The state has not yet announced sites for testing to be held April 25-26 and May 2-3. Greene County is expected to host a testing site one of those weekends.
Drive-thru testing continues at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. People may call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing, or they may come by the testing site. No prior call is required.
In drive-thru testing, people do not have to leave their vehicles as medical personnel will swab their nose to be checked for presence of the virus.
After people are tested, they are to self-isolate until they receive results to limit any potential spread of the virus if they do have the illness, according to health officials.
Testing for the virus is also available at Ballad Health facilities, including Greeneville Community Hospital East. Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Help with the emotional toll that the pandemic is having on individuals is also available around the clock. People may call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.