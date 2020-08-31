Greene County ended August with six new cases of COVID-19, concluding a month that has seen a significant rise in the illness locally.
The new cases bring the total of people who have had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Greene County to 820 since the pandemic began, according to the daily update Monday from the Tennessee Department of Health. On Aug. 1, 362 total cases had been reported at that point.
As the month ends there are 526 people currently sick with active cases of the virus, the state report indicated, down 11 from the previous day. On the first day of the month there were 362 active cases.
Seventeen more people are listed as recovered in Monday’s report, which brings that total up to 278. A month ago, the recovered total was 134.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Monday by the state. At the beginning of the month, there had been five deaths and 23 hospitalizations from the virus. Now, there have been 16 deaths and 55 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
August also brought the first reports of the coronavirus within local long-term care facilities.
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville was first listed early in the month on the state’s listing of long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases, which is updated on Fridays. The latest report indicated that 90 of its 108 residents have been diagnosed with the virus. Eight deaths have been reported in the facility from the virus.
Life Care Center of Greeneville was added to the list later in the month. According to last Friday’s weekly update, 27 residents have the virus as well as 25 employes. One resident there has died from the virus, according to the state’s report.
Greene County has the third most active cases in the region behind Washington with 861 cases and Carter with 585.
According to Monday’s report, 1,818 new cases were reported statewide in Tennessee. There have been 154,933 people diagnosed with the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
Seven more deaths were reported on Monday across Tennessee, bringing that total to 1,754. More than 2,000 people have joined the ranks of the recovered, now totaling 116,864 statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance for the free drive-thru testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.