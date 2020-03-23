A third Tusculum University student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials announced.
All three students who tested positive for the virus had traveled out of state during spring break, according to the school.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Greene County to four, according to the The Tennessee Department of Health.
The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 615 as of Monday, including two deaths.
There were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County on Sunday, including two Tusculum University students and a third released from a Ballad Health facility.
There are six confirmed cases in Washington County, three in Hamblen County, one in Cocke County and 12 in Knox County.
Officials with Tusculum University, which shut down its campus after learning Friday of the first confirmed case involving a student, say they are following the same process with the third student, “providing to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office the names of everyone who has had contact with this person.
“None of these students has been on the Tusculum campus for several days,” the school’s statement said. “Tusculum is praying for these students and their families.”
The university was notified of the second case involving a student late Saturday.