Local residents Nick and Sarah D’Andrea were undecided on whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The D’Andreas were wary of the vaccine and worried about how it may effect them.
“We were worried because Sarah has asthma and diabetes, and we didn’t know if the vaccine would cause problems for her,” explained Nick D’Andrea, “We also were not sure if the shot would give us COVID.”
However, their worries changed after Sarah D’Andrea became infected with COVID-19 in early April. She has been fighting for her life since then.
Sarah D’Andrea was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 10 and checked into Greeneville Community Hospital two days later. She would spend her birthday in the hospital, turning 40 on April 20. Her husband is 37.
Sarah D’Andrea was put on a ventilator April 24 before being transferred to Johnson City Medical Center on April 28. On May 11 she underwent a tracheotomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves cutting the front of the neck open to establish a direct airway through the windpipe. Doctors then installed a tracheal tube in the incision in her neck, and this tube was attached to a ventilator to keep Sarah D’Andrea breathing. The next day she was moved to Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol.
Select Specialty Hospital – TriCities is a critical illness recovery hospital located on the fifth floor of Bristol Regional Medical Center. The hospital specializes in helping critically ill patients breath, speak, eat, walk, and think as independently as possible.
“She was sent to Select Specialty to wean her off of the ventilator,” explained Nick D’Andrea, “We worried about her every day.”
Sarah D’Andrea was successfully taken off the ventilator on June 5, 42 days after she was first placed on a ventilator.
She was discharged from Bristol Regional Medical Center on June 14, and transferred to Durham-Hensley Health and Rehab in Chuckey. There she underwent rehabilitation for 10 days to try to regain her strength.
Seventy-three days after leaving home to check into Greeneville Community Hospital, Sarah D’Andrea was at last able to return to her home two days ago on June 24.
However, Nick D’Andrea acknowledges that they are not out of the woods yet as Sarah will still have nurses coming in for home care to help her with physical and speech therapy.
Sarah D’Andrea has had to relearn how to speak because of the tracheal tube in her neck which still provides oxygen.
“We don’t know how long the tube will have to be in,” said Nick D’Andrea, “At least another month.”
Sarah D’Andrea is out of imminent danger for now according to her husband, but their ordeal has changed their thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Nick D’Andrea, their hesitant stance on the vaccine was not political; rather it was a cautious wait and see approach. But now, the D’Andreas have seen enough.
“Now after seeing what we have been through, we are definitely going to get the vaccination,” Nick D’Andrea noted.
The D’Andreas are in the minority in Greene County in their decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but not alone in their hesitancy.
LAGGING BEHIND
Greene County lags behind the state and nation in the percentage of people vaccinated.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 36.23% of Greene County residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 41.4% of residents have gotten at least one dose, and nationally that figure stood at 65.7% on Friday.
In Greene County adults between the ages of 21 and 40 are the least vaccinated demographic in the area. Only 20.6% of adults aged 21 to 30 have at least one dose of vaccine, while 27.5% of people between the ages of 31 and 40 have received at least one dose of vaccine. Local doctors say this may be because younger people feel that COVID-19 will not kill them and just make them mildly sick.
However, these same doctors, such as Dr. Daniel Lewis and Dr. Phil Thwing, would still recommend younger adults get vaccinated even though they may not be at the highest risk of serious illness or death.
“There are still young people that end up with significant problems from COVID,” Thwing said. “And who knows what health complications may show up years later from this disease, even if your initial infection was mild.”
Lewis expressed a similar sentiment.
“The risks from the vaccine are very minimal, and the benefit is huge. There is a significant rate of infection in that younger adult age group, and we don’t know the long term effects of COVID yet,” Lewis said. “I have patients that have had a very mild case and are still dealing with long-term symptoms almost a year later.”
Both doctors became infected with COVID-19 last year at different times, and both elected to get the vaccine.
Thwing was vaccinated in March of this year.
“I had COVID over Christmas and I did research afterwards and found that, yes, a person should be vaccinated even after getting COVID,” Thwing said. “The reason is that, first off, the vaccine immunity is more durable and lasts five to hopefully 10 years rather than just a few months to a year. Regular immunity is also not as strong against other strains of COVID as vaccine immunity is.”
Thwing said he felt that getting one dose of vaccine provides effective immunity if someone has already had COVID-19, but still recommends that those that never got the virus get both doses of the two-dose varieties.
Lewis had a well-documented severe case of COVID-19 that resulted in a lengthy hospital stay. He received both doses of the vaccination in December.
“I got the vaccine because our evidence suggests that antibodies from a COVID infection are short-term and not long-term. Vaccine immunity is stronger and longer lasting.” Lewis said. “Vaccination is the most effective health tool developed in medicine for the last 100 years. It is well established and incredibly safe.”
So why are local residents electing not getting the vaccine?
The Sun spoke with multiple people who had not been vaccinated for this article, and most did not want their names used. Of those still unvaccinated a common concern was that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed using unfamiliar techniques and rushed out.
Lewis sought to alleviate those concerns.
“The mRNA technology that was used to develop this vaccine has been worked on for decades,” he said. “The vaccine was purchased by the U.S, government up front, which expedited the vaccine process, and the safety trials that were done were done exactly as they have been done for any other medicine. We have people that have been vaccinated for over a year now that were in the trials that have shown no long-term ill effects from the vaccine.”
Thwing also lauded the development of the vaccine, and the efforts of the former White House administration.
“The reason we got it so quick is because of the excellent technology that was used to make it, and will probably continue to be used in the future. We were able to break down the genetics of the virus, and choose proteins to put in the vaccine. There is no virus in the vaccine,” Thwing said. “It can’t give you COVID.”
According to Thwing, the Trump administration helped speed up the vaccine development process.
“Normally when companies begin to develop a vaccine they argue over whether they will make money or not, and then … they go to phase one of development, and then have the same arguments over and over,” he said. “The Trump administration made sure that the companies developing the vaccine did not lose money, and reimbursed them for the costs of development in advance. The marketing and talking around were cut out.”
Thwing also said that no corners were cut by the Food and Drug Administration in approving the vaccine.
“Usually when a new medicine goes to the FDA it goes to the back of the line and has to wait while other drugs are approved ahead of it,” he said. “The Trump administration made sure the vaccine went to the front of the line for approval because it was an emergency. No corners were cut in evaluating the safety of these vaccines.”
Both doctors said Greene County’s low vaccination rate is a reason for worry.
“It absolutely worries me and it is absolutely a pressing issue. I think about it every day,” Lewis said. “people are having a laissez-faire attitude about COVID like ‘I’m not likely to die from COVID’ but if you can do anything to prevent that illness or death, then you should. You may not die in a car crash, but you wear a seatbelt in your car to help prevent it.”
Thwing laments the flow of misinformation from various sources and its effects on vaccine rates.
“It is a pressing matter. People aren’t getting vaccinated because they don’t trust the government and they listen to the wrong people,” Thwing said. “People hear so many stupid things on television or online. There is a lot of ridiculous misinformation out there. This vaccine is not experimental. My recommendation that people get vaccinated is from my own research and experience, not from the government or Dr. (Anthony) Fauci.”
Fauci is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the government’s lead advisors on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now is the time to get off the fence because people are unmasking so no one is protecting you from the virus anymore.” Thwing said.
SHARING THEIR REASONS
Some local residents have gotten off the fence and decided to get the vaccine for various reasons.
Mary Goldman got vaccinated because of her age.
“I am in the high risk age group and believe in science.” said Goldman.
Holden Miller, a 24-year-old, while not in a high risk age group, elected to get vaccinated as soon as he could.
“I was eager to get vaccinated in order to safely and confidently return to normalcy in school, work and day-to-day activities,” said Miller, “As a vaccinated musician, I am excited to perform again without a mask and even more excited to return to collaborative performances with choral and instrumental ensembles. It was fatiguing adhering to stringent protocols and rather uninspiring performing into empty rooms and recording for what I call the digital void.”
Miller also got vaccinated because he wanted to protect those around him.
“I work with children and elderly folks at a church, so I feel that being vaccinated is even more important for their health and safety than my own,” he said. “Especially for those who are not eligible for vaccination for various reasons. For me, taking the vaccine felt like a win-win opportunity to help protect myself and those around me.”
Sherrie Ottinger, who is 64, and her husband, who is 57, got the vaccine for various reasons.
“The pandemic is serious,” said Ottinger, “I remember well when I was in grade school we were lined up and vaccinated for who knows what, and no one asked my parent or me. It was the law and I haven’t died yet.”
The Ottingers also want to travel without fear or hinderance.
“Another reason that came up for us is a trip to Africa.” Ottinger said. A vaccination is currently required to travel internationally in most cases.
However, others are still hesitant to get the shot.
Linda Blakely is not vaccinated. She is 54 and was scared of the vaccine at first because of how quickly it came out, and it seemed untested to her. The momentary side-effects people experienced also worried her. A family friend also suffered a stroke days after receiving a vaccination.
However, now she has started leaning towards getting vaccinated.
Now that more people have gotten the shot and have shown no long-term side effects she is getting more comfortable with the idea of vaccination, and its safety and efficacy.
She is still undecided.
Parker Bunch, who is 24, has not yet been vaccinated out of caution.
“I don’t feel safe about it yet. I want to wait a little bit longer before I decide to get the vaccine,” Bunch said. “I constantly hear people I love, who stand on one side or the other side of the political spectrum, push their opinions on whether I should get vaccinated or not. At the heart of all their arguments is a political bias. I hate politics.”
Bunch wants to make the decision on his own time.
“I don’t like people telling me how to think,” said Bunch, “A lot goes into it, and I think on it a lot. I’m pretty sure I overthink it.”
However, Bunch figures he can always get vaccinated later on when he feels more comfortable with the vaccine.
“At the end of my thought process I figure I can always get vaccinated, but I can’t get unvaccinated.” said Bunch.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND POLITICS
The perceived politicalization of the COVID-19 virus and the COVID-19 vaccine that Bunch brought up has caused many to be hesitant when considering getting vaccinated.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he recognizes this political issue and takes his role as the governmental leader of the county seriously.
Morrison has been vaccinated along with nearly all of his children and family. Morrison also says that he contacted the Tennessee Department of Health to volunteer to take the vaccine early publicly as a way of demonstrating to a skeptical public that as a community leader he would be willing to take the vaccination. However, the Department of Health would not permit this as the vaccine was deemed safe and effective, and the priority was to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable members of society first.
“I do not see the virus or the vaccine as a political issue,” Morrison said. “I have always seen the virus and our response as a public health emergency.”
Morrison said he sees his role “to continue to be a positive encourager of all our people to get vaccinated, to assist with proper, accurate, and truthful information and education about viral spread, prevention, treatment and vaccination.”
Morrison sees the virus and the vaccine as an issue that has crossed political lines. He said the Trump administration was instrumental in harnessing American medical ingenuity to develop a vaccine to protect the country.
“President Trump’s effort and leadership were key for us to have and develop this treatment for the world.” Morrison said. “I was very encouraged that he and his wife as the leaders of the country were among some of the first recipients of this novel vaccine prior to his leaving office.”
Now the task for distribution falls on a different political administration, he noted.
“President Biden and his team now must follow through with what President Trump started and properly and truthfully educate our population about the seriousness of the virus and being vaccinated,” he said.
The local doctors said public health should not be political.
“Public health is apolitical,” Lewis said. “It isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. The leaders of both parties have taken vaccines. … Your vaccine status is not political, and you shouldn’t make decisions based off of that.”
Thwing agreed.
“This is medicine,” he said. “It’s public health. It doesn’t have a political agenda.”
RACING AGAINST A MUTATING VIRUS
Morrison said he is thankful that the elderly and most vulnerable in Greene County are vaccinated at a high percentage, but he hopes that those in younger age demographics will also get vaccinated.
“I would highly encourage all ages to be or get vaccinated,” he said. “Looking at the natural course of disease spread, especially viruses, they inherently mutate and find ways to survive over time and get past some treatments and vaccines because of this. We are seeing mutations emerge and spread almost like a second wave. These variants are reportedly affecting different age and demographic groups differently than the original virus.”
Morrison’s worry about new mutated COVID-19 virus variants is shared by Lewis and Thwing, who said higher vaccination rates will help prevent the community spread of all variants of COVID-19, which will help prevent further mutation.
“COVID is changing,” Lewis said. “The Delta variant is more transmissible than others, and we are still learning. The vaccine key does not fit the virus lock as well every time the virus is allowed to mutate. The less people that are vaccinated, the more likely the Delta variant can become a dominate virus and have a significant effect.”
Morrison said he understands that some people may not be for the vaccine, but he hopes that Greene County’s number of vaccinated people will increase.
“Some people don’t want the vaccine,” Morrison said. “Some have faith objections, and that is OK if people are willing to accept the risk. Others may point to the fact that people are still able to be infected with the virus despite vaccination. This is true, but the vaccine helps prevent infection and the vaccine is to keep the virus from killing you. I think the experience we have all seen locally points to the fact that it is better to be vaccinated than not.”
The low vaccination numbers in the county make Lewis apprehensive about the future.
“I worry about who it could mean if we don’t get our vaccination numbers up,” he said. “Although not in the same catastrophic numbers that we saw last year, Greene County is primed to be a hotspot again if we don’t get it together.”
Morrison said he hopes even those who don’t think they need protection from the virus will get vaccinated to protect others, and summed up his thoughts by quoting Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address from 1861.
“I would make an appeal to ‘the better angels of our nature’ in hopes that more people will seek to be vaccinated in Greene County,” he said.