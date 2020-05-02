U.S. Army veteran Andrew Carter is fighting on a new battlefield these days.
As a traveling nurse caring for COVID-19 patients in a hospital in New York City, the Greeneville native is battling a foe he describes as being as deadly as those he faced in Iraq.
When Carter arrived in New York, the death toll from the virus was 700 people a day, but it has dropped to 400 people a day this week. While the density of the population in New York has contributed to the spread of the disease there, the nurse said the contagiousness of the virus can cause the results to be as devastating in places like Greene County.
“I don’t want people to become complacent back home,” said the West Greene High School graduate who studied nursing at East Tennessee State University. “The danger is still there. If everyone goes back to life the way it was, it will just take one person in the right place and the right time for the virus to spread like wildfire. I hope people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks when they are in a confined space with others.”
After learning about how hospitals were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases in New York, Carter said he contacted the recruiter that provides his traveling nursing assignments to inquire about whether there were any in the city.
There were, and now he is serving a 13-week stint as a nurse at the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help these people,” he said.
Working in the intensive care unit caring for COVID patients as well as in a unit for coronavirus patients who are not as critically ill, Carter said the situation is different than any of his prior experiences in a hospital.
With the contagious nature of the virus, nurses are often the only ones with people in their last moments of life.
“It is a terrible disease. Patients can’t have visitors. People are dying alone,” he said.
“I had a lady who told me that she wanted to go home,” Carter recalled. “I told her that I would care for her so she could get better and go home. When I came back for my shift the next day, she was gone.”
This week, another of his patients was a woman in her late 50s or early 60s.
“She reminded me of my grandmother, so I had a sweet spot for her,” he said.
The patient seemed to be doing great, but the virus can be deceiving, Carter said. He went into her room and found her unresponsive. He and other nurses tried to brink her back, but were not successful.
“All the nurses and I cried our eyes out,” he said. “This is happening every single day here. I want everyone in Greeneville to please take this thing seriously. It is not just like the flu. It is not a hoax. ... It is real and it is destroying hundreds if not thousands of families a day here.”
The people in New York are learning the hard lesson that social distancing is key to surviving the virus until there is a vaccine, Carter said. It may not be what people want to do, but if they don’t, the consequences could be painful for many Greene Countians, he continued.
HOSPITAL DEVOTED TO COVID CARE
At the hospital in Brooklyn where Carter is working, 95% of the patients are suffering from COVID-19.
“They have converted a psychiatric ward into an ICU and are using the OB (obstetrics) unit for COVID patients,” he said. “The entire hospital basically cares for COVID patients. When I got here, I wondered ‘where do people go to when they have other health issues?’”
The U.S. Navy medical ship now in the New York harbor is there to provide other types of care, Carter learned.
“They are taking regular patients to ease the load on hospitals and let them concentrate on coronavirus care,” he said.
His daily shift is from 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., and he gets about four to five hours sleep before it is time to get back on the subway and head for the hospital. Carter is staying at a hotel with his room provided free of charge.
“I am glad to be here, but I am tired,” he said.
While Carter said there have been adequate supplies of face shields and masks, the hospital’s supplies of gowns is limited. To help preserve these supplies, nurses assigned to coronavirus patients only work in those units, he said.
Carter was one of 20 nurses who started on the same day at the hospital to provide assistance to its staff.
“The nurses were exhausted and were grateful we are here,” he said.
The community also shows its gratitude to the nurses and other medical professionals.
“Every day as I am going to the hospital, there are people who live nearby leaning outside their windows clapping,” he said. “Fire trucks sound their sirens as you pass, and people are hollering and saying, ‘Thank you.’ They haven’t missed a day.”
MILITARY CONNECTIONS
With his military experience, Carter said he felt that he would be able to handle the challenging situation and whatever he might experience in New York.
As part of his decision-making process, Carter said he considered the risks to his personal health in taking the assignment and decided that it would be worth whatever personal dangers he might face to be able to assist.
His largest concern is his two daughters, he said. Most of the traveling nurse assignments he has taken in the past have been to places in Tennessee such as Nashville or in North Carolina so he can remain relatively close to his family.
Carter’s interest in health care was sparked while he was serving in the Army. His military service also grew from his desire to help following another situation that also involved New York City.
“After watching what happened on Sept. 11 as a 19-year-old, I wanted to do something to help right then, but I couldn’t,” he said. “I joined the Army then to be able to do something to help.”
While his duties were in transportation, Carter said his unit was required each year to take a combat lifesaving course that taught battlefield first aid.
He enjoyed the course and decided to enter nursing after serving nine years in the military.
Carter has been a nurse since 2016, working at Laughlin Memorial Hospital, now Greeneville Community Hospital East, before beginning his tenure as a traveling nurse. He has also worked locally as a home health nurse.
EXPLORING NEW YORK
This is Carter’s first time in New York, and on his days off, he has explored the city.
It has not been difficult to get around because there are very few people out on the streets, he said.
“They are doing a good job following the social distancing recommendations and staying at home,” Carter continued. “No one wants to catch the coronavirus. I had heard that New Yorkers pull together and work as a team. They really do. They have to because they live so close together. They are having to do that to survive.”
Streets are empty, and the few people who are out are wearing masks, he said. Almost all the people he has seen have been following recommendations for social distancing.
Carter has a 45-minute subway ride to reach the hospital from his hotel, and people are trying to practice social distancing on the trains.
“Officials said in news reports that it is difficult to keep cleaning the subway,” he said. “And the homeless people are going into the subways for shelter.”
While it has been easy to get around the city, Carter said that the emptiness of the streets is not what he expected.
“It is eery at times,” he said. “It has a peculiar vibe.”
When he returns home, Carter said he hopes to be able to use what he has learned to help people locally.
“I am thankful for the experience I am getting here,” he said. “I will be able to bring my experiences home with me and share what I know.”