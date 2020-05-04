Greene County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained steady at 43 on Monday.
Local coronavirus cases have remained at the same level for the past several days, while the number of active cases have also stayed constant, according to Monday’s daily report about the virus from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report has listed the number of recovered in Greene County at 35 for the past few days, and there have been two deaths locally from the virus since the pandemic began. The county has six active cases of the virus.
The number of Greene Countians testing negative for the virus has increased by larger numbers in the past few days, apparently reflecting results from the mobile testing on April 25 at the Greene County Fairgrounds when more than 380 people were checked for COVID-19.
Monday’s state report indicated that 925 have tested negative in Greene County. That number was 772 on Friday and increased to more than 800 over the weekend.
While Tennessee experienced one of its largest increases of new COVID-19 cases on Friday due to more than 1,300 inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center testing positive, the increase across the state has now leveled off.
According to Monday’s report, there have been 325 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours in Tennessee, bringing the statewide total to 13,502.
Nine people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Tennessee, according to the state report. Since the pandemic began, 219 people have died from the illness including the two in Greene County.
The number of people listed as recovered is 6,081 statewide, up 267 since Sunday.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests for the virus are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-3p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru testing, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.