As the number of cases of the coronavirus are flattening locally, Greene County offices will reopen on Monday to a regular volume of traffic.
“We plan to open the offices in the Greene County Courthouse Annex and all the other Greene County governmental offices, except for the main courthouse, to regular traffic on Monday,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
In the past few weeks, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has slowed locally with a period in the past two weeks when there were no active cases. Greene County now has two active cases with 48 reported since the pandemic began, according to Thursday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Two Greene Countians have died from the virus and 44 have recovered.
The Greene County Courthouse will remain under limited access restrictions as ordered by the Tennessee Supreme Court, Morrison said. The Supreme Court has issued an order extending that limited access through June 15.
While the county offices will be open for a regular volume of traffic, the single entrance into the Annex will remain in place, the mayor said.
“We are going to leave the only entry and exit as the main entrance off Cutler Street,” he continued. “We are not planning to open the Hall Street exit at this point. With one entrance, it is easier to clean and sanitize it on a regular basis. We feel better routing everyone in and out the same door.”
The offices will be open regular hours and the staffing levels for office will return to normal on Monday, Morrison said.
As the offices were closed to public access after Morrison declared a public emergency in the county at the end of March, the county began a rotating schedule for personnel. That schedule was put into place to ensure if someone did contract the coronavirus, it would not result in an office going completely unstaffed due to quarantining, he said.
Earlier this month, the county reopened offices on a limited basis as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee began to ease restrictions put into place statewide, and that has gone well, Morrison said.
“For the last three weeks, we have had Mike Shipley from the Sheriff’s Department at the Annex,” the mayor continued. “He has done an excellent job with controlling entry and trying to make sure people are properly social distancing.”
Markings on the floor in the Annex delineate places for people to stand while waiting for service to be able to stay 6 feet away from either other.
Likewise, the things have gone smoothly at the Greene County Courthouse as Charles Morelock and his security officers have done an excellent job in limiting access, the mayor said.
At both the Annex and Courthouse, Morrison said he has seen residents adapting to the new rules and showing understanding for why they have been implemented.
“The public needs to be thanked,” he said. “They have been supportive, cooperative and patient. I have not heard any murmuring in what I have personally experienced — no people showing frustration or being impatient or rude. The community overall has been very understanding of what we have had to do to conduct business.”
With the gradual reopening, the public may find that way that business is conducted not the same as prior to the pandemic, Morrison said.
“We are now able to do more,” he said. “We may just have to do it in another way.”
Health and governmental officials still recommend that people observe precautions to limit the spread of the virus or prevent a second wave of cases.
“We would encourage our employees and all members of the public to continue to practice the measures that have helped limit the spread of the virus so far in Greene County,” he said. “We need to continue doing those things that have been helping as a means to protect ourselves and others whether it is social distancing, wearing a facial mask or gloves and frequent hand washing. We need to be careful, deliberate and do those things that protect others.”
The Solid Waste Department has continued operations as normal during the pandemic, Morrison added, and residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and precautions inside convenience centers.