Greene County offices inside the Courthouse Annex facility will begin operating on a modified schedule beginning Monday.
In accordance with the executive order issued by Gov. Lee on Thursday, the offices will be staffed from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to answer customer phone calls and emails, according to an announcement from the Greene County Trustee’s Office.
The offices continue to be closed to physical public access until further notice.
County employees are advised that the Greene County Employee Clinic, located in the Annex, will continue to operate on a regular schedule.