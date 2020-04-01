The Greene County Partnership has temporarily closed its offices in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee's "Safer at Home" order and out of an abundance of caution for the health of its staff, volunteers and visitors.
The closure of the offices went in to effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Partnership.
Staff members will be working from home while the offices are closed to assists its members and the community.
The Partnership is adhering to local, state and federal protocols to help limit the potential spread of the coronavirus and will help keep members alert and informed as much as possible while looking forward to the return to normal business in the community, according to the announcement.
Members and the community are encouraged to follow the Partnership on all its social media platforms for the most up-to-date information on available services and opportunities.
"The Greene County Partnership is here for you, our members, and our community," the announcement stated. "Please feel free to reach out to us at any time with questions, concerns or should your operations be affected."
Emails for the Partnership staff are Lori Dowell, member services and accounting, gcp@greenecop.com; Tammy Kinser, director of tourism, tkinser@greenecop.com; Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful a Leadership programs, kgb@greenecop.com; Joni Parker, general manager, chamber@greenecop.com; Dana Wilds, business development specialist, econdev@greenecop.com, and Jeff Taylor, president and CEO, president@greenecop.net.