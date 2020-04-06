In a time of 'Safer at Home' orders and physical distancing, the Greene County Partnership is launching a virtual platform to connect job seekers with potential employers.
The Partnership is launching "JOBS4GREENE," a virtual Facebook talent exchange at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the organization.
In addition to employment opportunities, the exchange will offer tips such as resume building, how to successfully achieve a virtual interview and skill building suggestions, the release stated.
Visit the JOBS4GREENE event on the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page to participate. Employers can post available jobs as well.
Partnership staff will be available on Facebook to answer any questions that visitors to the exchange may have and to assist them.
“The GCP is working to promote all opportunities that are available as we are made aware of these during this very difficult time," said Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor. "We are proud to be the first in Northeast Tennessee to launch a virtual job fair and will continue to find innovative means to promote and develop job creation in Greene County."