Greene County has 10 more people who have COVID-19.
Ten new cases, including one person between the ages of 5 and 18, were reported for the county in Thursday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases for the county now total 106, up five from the previous day.
The difference between new and active cases is reflected in the inactive/recovered cases. Those increased by five on Thursday, according to the state report. The number of inactive cases is 1,114 and 1,268 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported locally on Thursday. Forty-eight people have died in Greene County from COVID-19 and 86 people have been hospitalized.
The 10 new local cases are among the 121 reported Thursday for the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region, according to the Department of Health report. That is a drop of more than 200 from Wednesday’s number of new cases in the region, 354, which was the highest number of new cases for the region reported for a single day since the pandemic began.
The most new cases for the region were recorded Thursday in Sullivan County with 41. That county also has the highest number of active cases with 313. Greene County continues to have the fifth highest number of active cases within the region.
For the past seven days, 7.6% of people tested for COVID-19 in Greene County had positive results, according to state data. This was a little lower than the regional positive percentage for the past seven days at 8.2%. During the last seven days, Greene County has averaged 151.4 tests conducted per day.
In the region, 103 people are hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with the virus while seven people with symptoms of the illness are awaiting test results, according to the Thursday’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard from Ballad Health. Twenty-two of those hospitalized are in intensive care units and 12 are on a ventilator.
Across Tennessee, 1,992 new cases were recorded in Thursday’s Department of Health report. Since the pandemic began, 209,447 people have contracted the virus in the state.
The state report also recorded 63 new deaths from COVID-19. A total of 2,705 people in Tennessee have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.