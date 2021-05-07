Greene County recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
The county had 94 active cases at the time of the state agency’s update, up from 87 the previous day.
For the seven-day period ending Friday, Greene County recorded 50 new cases of the virus. The county had 42 new cases over the previous seven days.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccines are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Tennesseans age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.