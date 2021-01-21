Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County on Wednesday.
There are currently 479 active cases locally, according to the update from the Tennessee Department of Health for Wednesday. The number of local active cases dropped by 77, as 117 cases were moved to the “inactive/recovered” category, bringing that total to 6,068. Cases are considered inactive or recovered when 14 days have passed since either the onset of symptoms or the positive test, if the case is asymptomatic.
In total 6,655 cases of the virus have been identified in Greene County since the pandemic began.
The number of Greene County residents who have died due to the virus remains at 108.
No local residents were hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19 since Tuesday’s update, leaving the total number of people to require hospital care for the virus at 157.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities continued to decline Wednesday, according to the COVID-19 Scorecard released by Ballad Health for Wednesday.
According to Wednesday’s scorecard 231 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. In the 24 hours covered by the daily report, 32 COVID-19 patients were admitted, 35 people were discharged and five people were hospitalized with virus symptoms but were awaiting test results at the time the scorecard was released.
Forty-five patients were in COVID-19 intensive care units, with 30 of those on ventilators.
The regional positivity rate also declined from the 25.3% reported Tuesday to 24.3% on Wednesday.
The regional positivity rate still remains higher than the statewide rate, which the state reported was 13.92% on Wednesday.
Statewide the Health Department also reported 4,483 new cases and 86 deaths.
Ballad Health officials urge continued caution Tuesday even as numbers of new cases and positivity rate continue to decline.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Vaccine distribution continues for those eligible, including people over 75 years of age, who can register for an appointment to be vaccinated by calling the Greene County Health Department at 798-1749 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The state reported there was limited availability of the vaccine in Greene County on Wednesday.
All Tennesseeans can check when they will be eligible for the vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
Ballad Health also continues to administer the vaccine, and according to the scorecard has now distributed 22,369 first doses and 10,699 second doses.
Free COVID-19 tests are also administered by the Greene County Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary to be tested.
Self-testing kits are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Free self-swab tests are also available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment, which can be made at CVS.com, is required.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.