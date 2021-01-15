Greene County had 41 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of people locally who have contracted the illness during the pandemic to 6,500.
The new cases were part of the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Friday, 680 people had active cases of the coronavirus. The total number of people who are considered as having inactive cases of the virus are 5,712, according to the report.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported on Friday for the county. Since the pandemic began, 108 people have died from the virus in Greene County and 155 have required hospital care to treat the illness.
Five counties in Northeast Tennessee had more new cases than Greene County on Friday. A total of 504 new cases were reported in the 10 counties with the most in Sullivan County with 112, according to the state report.
According to Friday’s update of data about long-term care facilities by the Department of Health, three residents of Morning Pointe of Greeneville assisted living center have died from the virus in the past 28 days. Eighteen residents and 10 staff members have contracted the virus at the center with the last positive test occurring Dec. 30.
None of the three nursing homes within the county that have had cases within the past 28 days have had anyone testing positive for the virus in the last week.
The last positive test at a facility locally was on Jan. 3 at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville. During the past month, two residents and seven staff members have contracted the virus with no deaths reported.
On Jan. 2, Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center had its last positive test. Twenty-one residents have contracted the virus there and two have died. Nine staff members have tested positive.
At Life Care Center of Greeneville, the last positive test was recorded Dec. 28 with three residents and one staff member contracting the virus. No deaths have been reported in the past month there.
Ballad Health reported that it had 273 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, the first time that number has dipped below 300 in the past few weeks. Nine people had been admitted with symptoms and were awaiting test results, according to the health system’s daily virus scorecard.
The system has 80 designated beds available to treat COVID-19 patients. There were 58 virus patients in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate, measuring the percentage of people tested for the virus with positive results, for the region continues to drop. The rate for the past seven days was 27.3% for the region, according to Ballad Health. This rate is an indicator of how widespread the virus is in a community and the goal is a rate 5% or below. Greene County’s positivity rate for the past seven days was 19%.
Statewide, 5,557 new cases and 79 deaths were reported on Friday, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 676,039 people have contracted the virus and 8,311 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The site has also been used for the distribution of vaccines. However, the state Department of Health indicated that there were no vaccines available for Greene County on Friday.
Appointments are now being made for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and childcare for vaccines once supplies are available, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at covid19.gov or by calling the Health Department at 798-1749.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.