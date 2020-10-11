The weekend was not the best for Greene County in regards to its coronavirus numbers.
State reports reflected 48 new cases, 20 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday. With those new cases, the number of people in Greene County who have had COVID-19 has topped the 1,300 mark, reaching 1,336 on Sunday, according to the updates from the Tennessee Department of Health. Seven of the new cases are youths between the ages of 5 and 18.
As the weekend concluded, there are now 149 people with active cases of virus, increasing by 31, according to the state report.
The number of people who are now listed as an inactive/recovered went up by 17 over the weekend. There are now 1,139 people locally who have inactive cases of the virus or have recovered, having passed the 14-day point since the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
One person from the county was hospitalized due to the coronavirus over the weekend. Eighty-nine people have required hospital care because of the virus locally.
No new deaths were reported for the county during the weekend. A total of 48 people have died from the virus locally.
Greene County had the fourth highest number of new cases for the weekend in Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County had 104 new cases, Washington had 86 and Hamblen with 65, according to the state report.
The county continues to be fifth relative to active case number. Sullivan has the most with 391 with three counties having more than 200, Johnson, Washington and Hamblen.
Across the state, 3,714 new cases were reported over the weekend and 35 more deaths. Since the pandemic began, 214,717 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee and 2,767 have died.
Nationally, nearly 7.7 million people have contracted the virus and 213,614 have died from it, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.