Greene County had the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in the Northeast Tennessee region.
The county had 62 new cases recorded on Monday in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report. This was the third time in the past week that the county has had more than 60 new cases in a 24-hour period reported by the state. The most was 66 recorded on Sunday.
Of the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee, only Washington County had more new cases on Monday. That county had 93 new cases recorded in the state report. The only other county in the region with more than 30 new cases on Monday was Sullivan with 56.
Greene County now has 353 people with active cases, according to the Department of Health, up 53 from the previous 24-hour reporting period. Eleven people moved to the inactive/recovered category, bringing the total to 1,407 of those locally who are either 14 days past the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
The county has the third highest number of active cases in the region, but that count is more than 300 fewer than the two communities with the most people currently with the virus. Those two counties are also the most populous in the region — Sullivan and Washington. Sullivan has 932 active cases and Washington has 676, according to the state report.
Thirteen of Greene County’s new cases are youth between the ages of 5 and 18, according to state statistics.
According to Greene County Schools’ data, updated as of Friday, the district has six employees and 13 students in isolation following a positive test result.
Twenty-three employees and 198 students in the county system are in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case. The county’s data does not provide a breakdown of cases by facility.
The Greeneville City Schools’ weekly update on Monday for its COVID-19 cases indicated it has one employee and seven students in isolation after testing positive for the illness. Eight employees and 63 students are in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
Of the students in isolation, there are two each at Greeneville High School and Tusculum View Elementary School and one each at Eastview and Hal Henard elementary schools and Greeneville Middle School. Students in quarantine include 24 at the middle school, 18 at Hal Henard, 11 at the high school, six at Tusculum View, three at EastView and one at Highland Elementary School.
The staff member in isolation and two of those quarantined work at Greeneville High. Of the other employees currently quarantined, one works at Central Office, another at EastView, three at Highland and one at Tusculum View.
PEAK REGIONAL HOSPITALIZATIONS
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Monday. Ballad Health reported that 166 people were hospitalized on Monday with COVID-19, the highest number to be treated thus far in its facilities during the pandemic and 30 more than the last report on Friday from the health system.
Twelve people were in hospitals with coronavirus symptoms still awaiting test results when the report was issued. Twenty-eight virus patients are in intensive care units with 13 on ventilators.
Ballad Health also reported that the 14.7% of the people in the region tested positive for COVID-19 among all those who were checked for the virus. According to state data, Greene County’s positive rate for the last seven days was 15.3%, and it averaged 45.7 new cases each day during that period. For the past 14 days, the average of new cases per day was 31.9, according to state data and was 14.2 for the prior two weeks.
Statewide, there were 2,279 new cases reported on Monday and 32 additional deaths from the virus recorded by the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 249,866 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus and 3,163 have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Staff Writer Cicely Babb contributed to this article.