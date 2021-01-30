Greene County has recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.
The county had 49 new cases recorded on Friday and 19 on Saturday, according to the daily updates from the Tennessee Department of Health. Friday’s update was not until late in the evening due to technical issues, according to the department.
The county has 261 individuals with active cases of the virus, according to Saturday’s update, down 13 from Friday.
Since the pandemic began, 6,867 people have contracted the virus in Greene County and 6,485 individuals now have inactive cases. The state defines inactive cases as people who are 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test.
An additional person from the county has been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to Saturday’s report. Since last March, 162 people have needed hospital treatment for the virus in Greene County.
Ballad Health reported Saturday that it had 127 COVID-19 patients within its facilities and two people were admitted with symptoms who were awaiting test results. Twenty-three virus patients are being treated in intensive care units and 16 are on a ventilator.
The positive rate for the region was 16.3% for the past seven days, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate indicates how many people were positive among all those tested.
Saturday’s new cases for the Northeast Tennessee region showed the same pattern as Greene County for the past two days. The new cases in the region for Friday, including the local ones, was 415. On Saturday, the region’s new cases totaled 168.
Since the pandemic began, 724,742 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus and 9.574 have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Vaccinations have been provided by the Health Department at the Greene Valley site as well. Appointments are now being made for individuals to receive vaccines who are over 75 and those who are frontline health providers or work in healthcare or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.