Greene County’s number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursay jumped by double digits for the 30th day in the past two months, according to the state.
New local cases totaled 20, bringing the number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Greene County to 779 since the pandemic began, according to the daily update Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are 519 people in Greene County currently sick with active cases of the virus, the state report indicated, up 17 from Wednesday. Three more people are listed as recovered in Thursday’s report, which brings that total up to 249.
The age group in Greene County that has had the most COVID-19 cases thus far is those 41-50, representing 133 of the cases, according to state Department of Health data.The 21-30 age group has had the second highest number with 117 and third is the 51-60 age group with 92 cases.
Young people between 11-20 represent 90 of the cases, with 55 cases among youngsters up to 10 years of age. At the the other end of the age spectrum, 78 people 71-80 years of age have been diagnosed with the virus as have 61 people 81 years and older.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday. Eleven people have died from the virus in Greene County during the pandemic, six of those during August.
Four more local people were hospitalized with the virus in the 24 hours covered in Thursday’s report. Fifty people in Greene County have required hospital care due to the coronavirus.
Those four people are among 88 currently hospitalized with the virus, according to Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard for Thursday. Eleven people are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms who are awaiting test results. Twenty-two of those in Ballad Health facilities are in intensive care units with 16 of those on ventilators. Thirty-three beds in units designated for coronavirus patient care remain open.
The rate of positive results in the region among those who have taken coronavirus tests in the past seven days inched up a little on Thursday to 8.1%, according to the scorecard. That rate had fallen to around 7% for the past few days. Its highest point in the past month has been 11.8%.
Greene County has the third most active cases in the region behind Washington with 822 and Carter with 559.
According to Thursday’s report, 1,826 new cases were reported statewide in Tennessee. There have been 149,179 people diagnosed with the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
Twenty-five more deaths were reported on Thursday across Tennessee, bringing that total to 1,673. More than 1,600 people have joined the ranks of the recovered, now totaling 111,416 statewide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 178,998 people had died nationwide due to the virus as of Thursday out of just under 5.8 million cases.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance for testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471 or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.