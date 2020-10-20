For the third consecutive day, the death of a Greene Countian from COVID-19 has been reported by the state.
In Tuesday’s coronavirus report from the Tennessee Department of Health, 51 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began are recorded in Greene County, up one from Monday and reflecting the new death.
The number of new cases of the virus locally increased by nine one day after the county had its highest daily spike in new cases at 64. Since the pandemic began, 1,565 county residents have contracted the illness, according to the state report.
Active cases for Greene County decreased by 17 and now stand at 249, Tuesday’s report indicated.
People listed as having inactive/recovered cases in the county increased by 25 on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 1,265 people in the county are now defined as having inactive cases — 14 days beyond the time when their symptoms began or a positive test result if they are asymptomatic.
Another person has been hospitalized with the coronavirus in the 24 hours covered in Tuesday’s state report. That new hospitalization brings the total to 91 locally of people who have required hospital care since the pandemic began.
Hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities on Tuesday were 123 people with the coronavirus, and 12 people with virus symptoms were receiving care while awaiting results, according to the health system.
Nineteen of the Ballad Health patients are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators.
In the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by the system, 24 people have died from the virus in the past seven days, according to Ballad Health.
Greene County continues to have the highest death count from the virus since the pandemic began in the 10-county region of Northeast Tennessee, according to the state report. Sullivan County has reported 45 deaths, Washington, 44 and Hamblen, 43. Sullivan and Washington counties have had more than double the numbers of people testing positive for the virus and Hamblen County has had about 800 more.
The new local death was among the 30 additional ones reported in Tennessee on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,952 people have died from the virus in the state.
Greene County has the third highest number of active cases in the region. Sullivan County has 658 active cases, and Washington has 472.
In the state, 1,508 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have had the virus to 233,569.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.