Greene County recorded a death from COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Friday and the fourth thus far in November.
The additional death was recorded in the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health, which also reported 13 new cases of the virus in the county. Friday’s report indicated that 356 people in the county have active cases of the illness.
Since the pandemic began in March, 59 people have died from the virus in Greene County. The first two deaths were reported in April, three in July, 11 in August, 30 in September, nine in October and four thus far in November.
With the new cases, the number of people in the county who have contracted the coronavirus has now risen to 2,156, according to the state report.
Thirty-nine people were added to the inactive/recovered case category for the county on Friday. In that category, the state records how many people are 14 days past their onset of symptoms and not hospitalized at that point or two weeks past their positive test if they were asymptomatic. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,741 people locally who reached that threshold after testing positive.
On Fridays, the Department of Health updates its data about resident and employee cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For the second week, no Greene County facilities are listed in the data, which includes long term care facilities that have had at least one positive test in the past 28 days.
One person in Greene County was hospitalized during the 24-hour period covered in Friday’s report. There have been 104 people locally who have required hospital treatment for the virus.
That person is one of 200 that were hospitalized with COVID-19 within Ballad Health facilities on Friday, according to a the daily coronavirus report from the health system. Seven additional people have been admitted with symptoms and are awaiting test results. Forty-one people are being treated within intensive care units and 19 are on ventilators, the report indicated.
In the past seven days, 59 people have died from the virus in the Northeast Tennessee-Southwest Virginia region served by Ballad Health. In Northeast Tennessee, Washington County has had the most deaths from the virus with 75 since the pandemic started. Sullivan County is second with 61 and Greene County is third.
On Friday, 147 new cases were reported in the Northeast Tennessee region with Sullivan County reporting the most at 44 followed by Hamblen County with 33.
Active cases in the region totaled 2,631 on Friday with Washington County having the highest count at 682. Sullivan County has 559 residents with the virus currently. Greene County has the third highest active case count.
Over the past seven days, 16.4% of the people tested in Ballad Health’s service region for the virus had positive results, according to the health system. In Greene County, that percentage was 14.2% for the past seven days.
The Department of Health provides a daily positive rate for the state in its report. On Friday, it stood at 11.42%, up from previous days.
The local death was one of 32 reported in Tennessee on Friday. Since March, 3,541 people have died from the virus in the state.
The state report also recorded 1,373 new cases of the virus for Tennessee on Friday. During the pandemic, 273,144 people have contracted the virus across the state.
Nationwide, there were 1,135 new virus-related deaths and 117,988 cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since the pandemic began, nearly 9.6 million people have been infected and 234,264 have died across the country, the federal agency reported.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471 or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.