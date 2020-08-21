Sixteen more people have COVID-19 in Greene County, the larges increase of new cases in the region, according to the latest data from the state.
The sixteen new cases bring the number of people who have been sickened by the disease up to 669 during the pandemic, according to Thursday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Cases defined as active have increased by 11, and 470 people currently have the virus in Greene County, according to the state report.
Greene County had the highest daily increase in new cases among counties in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. Washington County, which has the most active cases in the region, has 11 more new cases. The remainder of the surrounding counties had new case increases of fewer than 10.
The county has the third most people currently ill with the virus behind Washington with 787 active cases and Carter with 507.
The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus locally has risen by five and now totals 190. The five new recoveries are the difference between the total new and active cases.
No new deaths or hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday for Greene County. Nine people have died from the illness during the pandemic locally and 39 people have been hospitalized.
Ballad Health reported Thursday in its daily coronavirus scorecard that 100 people are hospitalized with the virus in its facilities with 40 awaiting test results. Twenty-three remain in intensive care.
The rate of persons testing positive for the virus is down to 8.9% among those tested in the past seven days in the region, according to Ballad Health.
Across Tennessee, 1,375 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 139,175 since the pandemic started. Thirty-six more people died with the virus in the 24 hours covered in the stated report. The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,488. The count of people recovered from the virus in the state has now topped 100,000, standing at 110,967 on Thursday.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary for the free test, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance when arriving for testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.