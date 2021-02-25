Another death from COVID-19 was recorded in Greene County on Thursday.
The new death was reported in the daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. It brings the total number of people who have died from the virus locally to 145.
Greene County’s new death was one of three reported in the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee and one of the 55 reported in the state of Tennessee on Thursday by the Department of Health. The two other regional deaths were in Hawkins and Washington counties. During the pandemic, 11,321 people in the state have died from the virus.
On Thursday, Greene County had 92 people with active cases of the virus, the state report indicated. Twelve new cases were reported for the county, which brings the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic to 7,270. Of those cases, 7,033 are considered to be inactive.
No new hospitalizations were reported for the county on Thursday.
The Department of Health reported that there were 172 new virus cases in the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. The highest new case count was in Sullivan with 70.
There were 1,176 active cases in the region on Thursday, according to the state. Sullivan County also had the highest active case count with 343.
For the state of Tennessee, there were 1,994 new cases reported on Thursday. That brings the number of people who have contracted the virus statewide to 770,940 during the pandemic.
Almost 500 people in Greene County received a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday according to data from the Department of Health, bringing the total number of people who have received at least one dose locally to 15,900.
Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.