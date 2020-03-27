As Greene County recorded its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19, officials said the region is approaching the level of community spread of the illness and encouraged individuals to remain vigilant in continuing to take precautions to prevent its acceleration.
“We are at a point in the region that we can act to slow down the spread or we can accelerate it,” Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said in a media briefing Thursday.
Ballad Health officials indicated during the briefing that they are now starting to see evidence of community spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. Community spread is described as confirmed cases involving individuals who have not traveled or been exposed to a person with the virus.
Gov. Bill Lee in a conference call with newspapers across the state echoed that message, stating it will be the actions of individual Tennesseans that will determine how much the virus will spread.
“Individual actions and behavior does matter,” he said. “I encourage everyone to follow the guidance of medical leaders and governmental leaders and take the recommended precautions.”
Eight cases were reported in Greene County on Thursday as part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update about the coronavirus, up one from the previous day.
The number of cases has doubled since the weekend locally. Five Tusculum University students have tested positive for the virus and do not remain on campus, although it is unclear if all five are part of the number reported for Greene County by the state.
The number in the region also continues to climb. The first case was reported in Unicoi County as part of the state update. Washington and Sullivan counties each have two more cases, bringing their totals to nine and four, respectively.
Ballad Health officials said the rise in confirmed cases has been expected because of increasing number of tests conducted.
NEED FOR PRECAUTIONS
“People ask ‘what can I do?’ Obviously the most important thing to do is to stay at home if you don’t need to be out,” Levine said.
If the spread accelerates, it is not that the health system is afraid of being overwhelmed, he explained. “Our staff is amazing and has handled overwhelming situations well. The concern is the resources needed to care for the most critically ill will not be enough, and as a result, people may die.”
Asked about the impact of a governmental stay-at-home order, Levine said Ballad Health would follow whatever the governor decides. However, he said. there would still be people in essential functions such as food and manufacturing industries as well as public service employees out in the community, which is why everyone taking precautions is important.
Lee said that he has not ruled out a stay-at-home order. However, he said, the state is facing both a health crisis and an economic crisis, and informed decisions need to be made to address both.
The goal is to ensure that measures are taken to help limit the spread of the virus to protect public health while taking measures to help people economically recover from what have already been serious economic impacts, he said. “I want to keep the loss of a job as a possibility from the coronavirus, not a likelihood.”
The governor said a federal assistance bill will hopefully be passed by Congress and soon be available for the states to distribute relief funds to business and industry.
YOUNG ADULTS
Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health, said that a majority of the cases confirmed in the region as well as the state are people in the 21-40 age range. According to Thursday’s report, 421 of the 957 confirmed cases statewide are people 21-40.
“We want to stress to that age group the importance of physical distancing of six feet and only going out when necessary,” she said.
While limiting contact is a precaution everyone should take, Swift said, people in that age group are encouraged to be mindful because other areas of the state are reporting hospitalizations of younger adults with serious complications.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive, said that he has heard people compare COVID-19 to the flu.
“It is definitely not the flu,” he said. “It is much more infectious, and there is a much higher rate of serious complications. … It is really important what we do right now. We are depending on each other to alter behavior to limit the spread.”
On Wednesday, the Northeast Regional Health Office said there were not any persons hospitalized in the region from the coronavirus. Persons confirmed with the virus at home are in isolation, and their cases are supervised by local health departments. People living in the homes with confirmed cases are also to remain in isolation.
MAKING PREPARATIONS
To help accelerate the turnaround for test results, Ballad Health has taken steps to equip its labs at Johnson City and Holston Valley medical centers with equipment to do analysis. Levine said the system is contacting the manufacturer daily and had hoped to have the equipment installed this week.
It now appears it will be next week or later before the analyzers can be installed, he said. Once the equipment is in place, the labs will be be able to analyze 50 tests a day and provide results in hours. Currently, officials say the results can take up to five to seven days to receive.
To treat the most severe cases of coronavirus, the health care system currently has 173 ventilators available in intensive care units in its facilities, Levine said.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Calls to Nurse Connect have risen to about 9,500, Levine said. Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Sometimes, people may have some wait time in talking to a medical professional, but measures continue to increase the resources for Nurse Connect and reduce wait times, he said.
The Ballad Health officials also expressed appreciation for the system’s staff and their efforts thus far to prepare for the coronavirus.
“Our nurses and doctors are heroes,” Levine said, “and not just in dealing with the coronavirus. They are exposed daily to a variety of infectious illnesses or what drug addiction can do. Things that we cannot imagine.”
Levine said the health care system appreciates those in the community who have stepped up to offer their support.
“Thank you to the community members who are trying to help in a variety of ways from Steamworks and East Tennessee State University for making face shields to many individual people in our region” he said.
“We have been contacted by over 200 churches and their leaders to discuss their desire to support our team members by providing care for their children,” Levine said. “The interest in volunteering and finding ways to help have been inspirational.”