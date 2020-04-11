Greene County and other counties in the Ballad Health service area have some work to do to meet targets for physical distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Using anonymous cell-phone data from both Descartes Labs and Google, Ballad Health has begun keeping a scorecard for physical distancing in its service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and no county in the region is close to reaching a desired level of reducing travel and physical contacts to “flatten the curve” the statistics indicate.
Greene County has seen a 36% decrease in non-essential visits and social contacts compared to prior to the pandemic outbreak and a 57% decrease in total distance traveled by residents per week. The target is for a 75% decrease in each area.
The county’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 25, according to a report Friday from the Tennessee Department of Health. The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 4,862, according to the department. The illness has caused 98 deaths statewide with 536 hospitalizations, with 1,145 who have recovered from the virus.
That scorecard was discussed Friday during a media briefing with Balllad Health officials.
“Physical distancing is the single most important factor in reducing unnecessary deaths in our community and reduce demand on our hospitals,” said Tony Keck, chief population health officer. “We want to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients like what has happened in New York, New Orleans and Detroit.”
With the Easter weekend coming, officials urged the public to continue avoiding large gatherings.
“It is really important that everyone continues to take precautions, stay at home and practice physical distancing,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director for infection prevention. “At Easter, people are used to large family gatherings. People need to stay connected but use Facetime, social media and the telephone. This is not the time time to relax and think that one weekend is not going to matter, but it will show up in two weeks with increases.”
During the briefing, consolidation of some of Ballad Health urgent care facilities was announced, but its urgent care in Greeneville is not affected.
The expansion of tele-medicine options to around 300 physician offices and the urgent care facilities was also announced by Ballad Health officials.
DISTANCING DATAWhile the region’s geography provided a small advantage in offering protection from the early spread of the coronavirus, the number of cases are now continuing to grow each day, Keck said.
“Many more cases exist that have not yet been detected,” he said. “Many individuals infected with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms and may be spreading the illness unknowingly.”
Ballad Health has been collecting and analyzing this data since it has been available and using it as part of the models to project when cases may peak in the region.
About 10 days ago, the model indicated that the peak regionally would be in four to six weeks, but with the improvements in efforts to physically distance, the model is now indicating it may be between three to eight weeks, Keck said.
“That could change based on public behavior,” said Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health. “If the physical distancing efforts continue on the path we are on, we should be able to handle the peak with the personnel and resources we have.”
Currently, 15 people are hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19, and there are 300 beds available throughout the system to care for patients with coronavirus, Swift said during the briefing.
Greeneville Community Hospital East is one of the primary facilities in the system for COVID-19. Greeneville Community Hospital West has been prepared to provide care for COVID-19 patients if there is a surge. Fifty-six beds are available there, according to Ballad Health officials.
The physical distancing analysis by Ballad Health has two parts. The first looks at changes in total distance travelled in each county relative to a three-week average period prior to the start of physical distancing efforts. The second focuses on changes in number of visits and time spent at locations Google has categorized as “retail and recreation,” which includes locations such as restaurants, cafes, shopping, libraries and movie theaters.
In analyzing other communities that are successfully limiting the spread of COVID-19, it appears the target goal should be reducing travel and physical contacts by 75% for multiple weeks, according to Ballad Health.
Greene County and other counties in the region are making more significant changes in the total distance traveled per week. The data begins the week of March 8, when Greene Countians only had a 6% drop in travel. That had improved to a 30% decrease two weeks later and a 59% decrease in the seven-day period ending April 6, according to the cell phone data.
Johnson and Unicoi counties had a 75% drop or more for the seven-day period ending April 7 with a 74% decrease in Carter County and a 72% decline in Cocke County.
Data for decreases in social contacts or non-essential visits shows a much lower percentage difference.
Greene County had a 36% drop in these social contacts in the seven-day period ending April 5, the last for which the data is available.
The largest drop for that week was in Washington County with a 48% decrease, with the smallest amount of difference recorded in Johnson County which saw a 22% decline in non-essential visits.
TELE-MEDICINE OPTIONS
The system announced it has equipped 300 physicians throughout the region to use tele-medicine that will allow patients to be seen using electronic means.
In addition, all the system’s urgent care offices, including Greeneville’s facility, are now equipped with the tele-medicine platform.
While Ballad Health is already using tele-medicine to provide service to schools and connect emergency rooms to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, this latest investment in the technology aims to provide health care access to patients during the coronavirus outbreak, Levine said.
Patients may have needs that require a physician’s care but are hesitant to call to make an appointment because of concerns about the virus, he said, and tele-medicine provides a way for the patient to get that care without going to an office.
For the urgent care offices, Ballad Health has set a flat $30 fee for tele-medicine visits, he said. Tele-medicine office visits will be billed the same as an in-person visit.