The Greene County Board of Education will consider approval of two documents relating to the district’s designation as “critical infrastructure” at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The board designated Greene County Schools as critical infrastructure in a called meeting on July 13. The classification designates all Greene County Schools employees and contracted employees of the district essential and exempt from the general CDC quarantine guidelines for close contacts to COVID-19 cases. It provides a framework for asymptomatic employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 to continue working as long as they do not develop symptoms and additional precautions are taken while they are at work following exposure.
The documents on Thursday’s agenda related to the critical infrastructure designation include guidance from the state Department of Health, required for all districts using critical infrastructure designation to approve in order for the critical infrastructure designation to be recognized, and a new district procedure procedure outlining the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidance for COVID-19 case management under a critical infrastructure designation.
The documents detail mandatory, school-wide preventive measures and measures employees must follow if they are continuing to work in-person following COVID-19 exposure, as required by the state health department and the CDC.
Required school-wide preventive measures include the requirement, subject to appropriate accommodations and exemptions for medical and health conditions, that all staff, visitors and students in third grade and older to wear a cloth face covering per CDC guidance and maintain a distance between themselves and others of 3 to 6 feet while on school grounds or at school sponsored events.
Staff who have been formally identified by the health department as a close contact to a COVID-19 case must be tested for COVID-19 within four days of exposure. If the result is positive, the staff member must isolate, and close contacts will be identified. If the result is negative, the staff member should retest three days later, must be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms daily and may not work in-person if symptoms develop.
Staff with ongoing COVID-19 exposures, such as a positive case in the household, are considered at high risk and must quarantine according to Tennessee Department of Health requirements regardless of the district’s critical infrastructure designation, the documents state. A staff member who has reoccurring exposure to COVID-19 via someone he or she lives with will not be allowed to work during a quarantine period even if that staff member is asymptomatic.
Employees who are close contacts but who have not tested positive or developed symptoms must continuously wear a face covering while on-site if they are continuing to work in-person following exposure to COVID-19, with no exceptions, according to the documents. An employee who is a close contact to a positive case and is unable to wear a mask should quarantine rather than come to school without a mask.
They must also stay 6 feet from others at all times, the documents state. In particular, eating and drinking within 6 feet of others is prohibited as the employee may remove his or her face covering only during that time.
The board will also hear from a representative of the Greene County Education Association among board and central office reports.
Also on the agenda is a memorandum of understanding with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the school resource officer program, a Telehealth services agreement with Blue Ridge Medical Management Corporation doing business as Niswonger Virtual Health, two Perkins Reserve Grants awarded to the district, a contract with GrassRoots Sports TV for filming services and media rights, and budget resolutions for technology needs and five additional teachers.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at central office, 910 W. Summer St.