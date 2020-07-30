The Greene County Board of Education will conduct a called meeting Saturday morning to continue preparing for the start of the school year.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, 910 W. Summer St., however the meeting will be closed to the public. The meeting will be livestreamed and a link to watch the meeting will be available at the district’s website, www.greenek12.org.
On the agenda is an amended 2020-21 academic calendar and Framework for Returning to School document.
The change to the academic calendar is to move the first full day of school from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17 in order to add professional development learning days on Aug. 6-7 and 10-14. Aug. 5 is still listed as an abbreviated day for students in the amended calendar.
The changes to the Framework for Returning to School document are to clarify operations for the district while coronavirus pandemic conditions are in the red zone, or spread is considered substantial, in the framework document.
Substantial spread is defined as an average rate per 100,000 of 11 or more new COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days for a period of 3 consecutive days.
According to the amended framework document, school opening recommendations while spread of COVID-19 in Greene County is considered substantial will be that all students operate under the district’s continuous learning plan for online learning.
Face-to-face instruction may be provided to some vulnerable populations in school buildings, according to the amended document, and certified and classified staff will be present and required to observe social distancing protocols in the school buildings during regular school hours.
Each Thursday, the district will work with the local health department to examine epidemic curve data and clusters to make a decision on learning mode for the following week, the amended plan says.
The announcement of the next week’s mode of instruction will be announced by 10 a.m. on Fridays to give parents and teachers time to prepare for the week.
Also on the agenda are discussions and possible votes on an Extended School Program rate change and salaries and protocols for athletic activities and varsity athletics while under substantial community spread.