Greene County Schools will begin the process of kindergarten registration on April 28.
Parents can contact schools between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 28 to May 20. Parents will need to call the school of expected enrollment to provide information in order to register a child for kindergarten.
The screening process has been waived and all registration will be completed via phone or email due to the school closures, a press release from the school system said.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to qualify for Kindergarten.
ITEMS NEEDED
To apply for kindergarten enrollment, parents will be asked to provide a copy of their child’s birth certificate, and immunization/health record on the most recent form, which may be obtained from a doctor or the health department, before they attend school in August.
STEPS FOR COMPLETION
- Call the school on Tuesdays or Wednesdays April 28-May 21.
- Bring a birth certificate and current immunizations on current TN health form.
- Attend a parent meeting (scheduled by school in August).
For additional information about Kindergarten registration, parents should call the school their child is zoned for or the Greene County Schools Central Office. Here are the telephone numbers:
- Baileyton: 234-6411
- Camp Creek: 798-2644
- Chuckey: 257-2108
- Doak: 638-3197
- McDonald: 235-5406
- Mosheim: 422-4123
- Nolachuckey: 639-7731
- Central Office: 639-4194