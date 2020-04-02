North Greene High School has been removed as a meal site in the meal service offered by Chartwells, the Greene County School System’s meal service provider, due to lack of participation.
Breakfast and lunch are still being served at the other sites via drive through service.
Meals are served at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, 120 Chuckey Doak Road; Mosheim Elementary School, 297 W. School St. and South Greene High School, 7460 Asheville Highway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Baileyton Elementary School, 6535 Horton Highway; Camp Creek Elementary School, 2941 Camp Creek Road, and McDonald Elementary School, 8120 McDonald Road from 11 a.m. to noon.
At all meal sites, breakfast and lunch are being served together and on Friday, an additional two breakfasts and lunches will be served to provide weekend meals.