After an unexpected end to the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the threat of a new coronavirus spike in the fall still looming, leadership in both the Greene County and Greeneville City school systems are developing plans for the next school year.
To help inform these decisions, Greene County Schools principals and administrators are collecting responses from parents through online surveys.
The surveys ask for feedback from parents about preferences for the mode of instruction in the fall semester as well as about whether or not there is internet access in the home.
The surveys will also help inform how the estimated $1.5 million the district is expecting through the federal CARES Act is allocated. A CARES Act committee led by the school system’s Federal Programs Director Chris Malone has been formed to determine the allocation of these funds.
As a rural district, the Greene County school system faces the particular challenge to distance learning that some students are unable to access the internet from home, and the school system had not yet reached its goal of providing laptops to all students as well as teachers for use in class and to take home.
The school system has been working towards its 1:1 computer initiative for the last three years, focusing first on the four high schools, starting with North Greene. The school board has approved funding for some devices while others have been purchased by the high schools using grant funds, other school funds or resources provided by the Greene County Schools nonprofit support foundation GreeneLEAF.
School board members were in agreement at the May Greene County Board of Education meeting that providing devices should be a priority this year, particularly under the unique and challenging circumstances presented by the pandemic.
As technology is one of the acceptable uses of CARES Act funds for schools laid out by the state, Director of Schools David McLain said the school system intends to use some of the anticipated funding to purchase needed laptops and internet access devices.
“We have a lot of kids out in rural areas who don’t have access to the internet, so we’re trying to see what we can do there,” McLain said. “We’re trying to meet the needs of those students and parents and prepare for some sort of virtual or blended learning. We’ve got to prepare for all of that.”
Parents are also being asked whether they would prefer their children return to school in person with safety precautions in place, participate in a blended learning method where some instruction takes place in person and some is virtual, or keep the semester fully virtual.
On Wednesday McLain said of the 1,121 responses that had been counted, 49 percent of parents answered that they would prefer their children return to the classroom in person with safety precautions in place, while 36 percent prefer a blended virtual and in-person instruction method, and 15 percent answered that they would like the instruction to take place entirely online.
Survey responses are still being counted, and McLain said the survey results will play a significant part in the decision making process.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s published safety considerations for schools, most recently updated on May 19, rate the all-virtual option as the lowest risk. The option of small, in-person classes and activities with social distancing and other safety measures in place is rated “more risk,” and it is considered “highest risk” for students to return fully to the classroom without social distancing or other safety measures in place.
McLain said safety precautions will be in place if it is determined that students will return to the classroom whether in a full or partial capacity, but the exact measures and protocols are still being considered and discussed.
Protocols are also being developed for virtual learning options in the event students need to quarantine at home due to exposure to the virus.
“We don’t have all the answers yet. We’re just trying to plan,” McLain said. “We’ve got to be flexible because every day things can change, but we want to have our plans ready to announce a few weeks before school starts.”
The Greeneville City Schools system is also in the process of developing plans for the next school year.
“The Greeneville City Schools leadership team is actively working and planning for the 2020-21 school year,” district administrators wrote in an official response to The Greeneville Sun. “Most of our current week has been spent collaborating and mapping out a communication plan along with some details about our intentions for the coming school year.”
Administrators stated that a schedule of communications is being prepared for release, but there is not yet any information ready for public release.
Students in both school systems have been away from the classroom since spring break, the week of March 16, and students in both districts are scheduled to return to classes, whether that is virtually or in-person, for the first full day on August 7.