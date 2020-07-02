A draft of the Greene County Schools fall reopening plan is available online at the district's website, www.greenek12.org. The plan provides a beginning framework for each school in the district with different stages or levels depending on the level of coronavirus spread and number of active COVID-19 cases.
The document, called Framework for Returning to School, includes the final results of a survey conducted by the district to collect parent feedback relating to the reopening plan. According to the document, a total of 1,860 survey results were submitted.
Of the responses submitted, 18.44% of parents indicated that they were interested in the virtual learning option where the student would receive instruction entirely online. The blended learning option, a combination of virtual and in-person instruction, was favored in 35.38% of the responses, and 46.18% of parents indicated that they would prefer their child attend school in person with safety precautions taken in school.
Various protocols, including safety precautions at various stages of COVID-19 spread, are included in the draft.
The plan is subject to approval by the Greene County Board of Education at a called meeting scheduled for July 13.