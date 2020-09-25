Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, received an anonymous donation of $180,000, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain told the school board on Thursday evening.
McLain said in his director’s report to the Greene County Board of Education that the funds will be used to purchase devices for early grade learning.
McLain also announced that the district’s graduation rate improved from 93.1% in 2019 to 95.5% in 2020.
“This is a tribute to Dr. Bowman and all the high school principals and staff,” McLain said. “I want to say thanks for all the hard work on that improvement.”
The board also approved protocols to allow booster athletics, including required temperature checks for all spectators, coaches, players, and team personnel prior to every practice and game, that a log must be kept of players’ temperatures, and that the gym be cleared between sessions. The board added the stipulation that that time be used for cleaning.
The board discussed other details related to returning to in-person instruction, which will occur for most schools in the district on Monday.
All Greene County students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade not enrolled in online learning for the year will return to in-person instruction full time beginning Monday. These students will attend full school five days a week.
At the high school level, students at North Greene High School will begin in-person instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. West Greene, South Greene and Chuckey Doak high schools will remain on the hybrid AA/BB schedule and continue attending in person either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for all high school students and a planning opportunity for teachers.
McLain said there are currently students on waiting lists to switch from online to in-person instruction.
The board also approved several other resolutions and elected officers for 2020-21 on Thursday evening.
Resolutions approved included requests for state standardized testing not to occur for the 2020-21 school year and for state Basic Education Program funding not to be negatively impacted in 2021-22 if enrollment drops this year due to COVID-19.
Additionally the board approved a contract for West Pines and Sunnyside schools, except for the gym at Sunnyside, to be sold via auction. The school system will retain the gym at the former Sunnyside Elementary School.
The board also approved yoga classes for teachers, retired teachers and community members to be taught by an instructor at West Greene High School.
The results of the election are that Rick Tipton will continue to serve as chairperson of the board, and Nathan Brown will be vice-chairman. Trenda Berney will continue to serve as secretary, and Tennessee School Boards Association delegates will be Michelle Holt, Minnie Banks, Clark Justis and Tipton. Justis and Banks will be Tennessee Legislative Network representatives.
Tipton said committee assignments remain the same as last year.