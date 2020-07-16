In a recorded message sent to parents of Greene County Schools students, Director of Schools David McLain said that the deadline to officially register students for the virtual learning program for the fall is July 24.
The online registration, overview documents for both in-person and virtual learning, and the full Framework for Returning to School document approved Monday evening as the plan for in-person instruction are available at the district website.
To find the resources visit www.greenek12.org and click on the box labeled 2020 Reopening/Virtual Plan.
McLain said a complete virtual learning handbook will be added to these resources Friday.
The online registration for virtual learning must be completed by July 24 for the district’s official count of enrollment in the virtual program.
McLain urged parents to read both the return to school and virtual program overview documents before making a final decision.
McLain also announced when school returns the district will follow Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison’s mask mandate.