As Greene County Schools work on developing plans for online learning either as a full-time option or as a plan for continuing education in the event of another COVID-19 school closure, Director of Schools David McLain is seeking help from local churches to provide internet to the district’s most rural populations.
McLain said that currently about 70% of students in the district have reliable access to wifi at home.
For many of the students making up the 30% who do not have internet access at home, it is because they live in a part of the county so remote that Comcast does not cover it and even getting a cell phone signal might be difficult, McLain said.
In considering ways to meet students’ needs and provide wifi outside physical school buildings, McLain said the idea came up in which a partnership with Greene County churches could help provide internet to students who do not have access at home.
McLain is inviting local pastors and clergy or a representative from the church to a community meeting at Chuckey Doak High School on Thursday to learn more about the district’s needs and how churches might be able to help.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium, and McLain said it will be informal.
“Any help would be greatly appreciated,” McLain said.
McLain said it will be left up to leadership within churches interested in assisting to decide what that assistance would look like and how it would work.
Pastors, clergy or representatives from all local churches interested in helping the school system by providing internet are invited to attend.