All Greene County Schools students will finish the semester in a virtual format, Director of Schools David McLain announced Monday.
There will be no Extended School Program (ESP) services the rest of the week at Greene County Schools, and families of students who need meals are instructed to pick up a meal kit Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Chuckey Elementary, Doak Elementary, Baileyton Elementary, Camp Creek Elementary, Chuckey Doak Middle, South Greene Middle, West Greene Middle or West Greene High School.
The announcement Monday is the latest of recent local school closures, all due to pandemic-related staffing issues.
South Greene High School and Doak Elementary School in the county and Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville Middle School in the city district all began the final week of classes before Christmas break in a virtual format.
McLain first announced last week during the Dec. 10 school board meeting that South Greene High School would study virtually this week. Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes announced to families Friday evening in a recorded message that, “due to the inability to adequately staff at Hal Henard Elementary and Greeneville Middle School,” the two city schools would be virtual this week.
As cases increase in the community, both local districts have recorded increasing numbers of staff and students out of school either in isolation or quarantine.
“It does affect us in the schools,” McLain said of the rate of community spread.
McLain noted that while the district’s critical infrastructure designation helps with the issue of staffing by allowing staff, as long as they are asymptomatic and follow certain precautions, to work in-person following an exposure, increased community spread still has an effect.
“It’s not just positive cases that affect our staffing,” McLain explained. “The critical infrastructure doesn’t negate that if someone has a positive case in the home, or if you are symptomatic, you’re out of work. Even if you have a cold, it’s the same thing until you get your test.”
The Greene County Board of Education approved its critical infrastructure designation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in July and approved related policies in August. Those policies allow staff members to attend work following an exposure as long as they test negative and follow additional precautions. Staff members with a positive case in their household are not allowed to work in-person, per the policy.
According to the data for Greene County Schools, updated on the district’s website most recently on Friday, the district had 15 employees in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test and 41 in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
“That went up over the weekend, and the decision was made today due to discussions with principals about issues staffing their classrooms,” McLain said Monday.
Greene County Schools does not identify students or staff in quarantine or isolation by individual school, but McLain said while the numbers are spread across the 15 schools in the district, particular issues with staffing were observed Monday at Nolachuckey Elementary, Chuckey-Doak High and West Greene High schools, in addition to the two schools already moved to virtual learning for the week.
Of students in the district, 30 were in isolation at the end of last week, and 626 were in quarantine.
According to Greeneville City Schools’ public notification, updated on the district website Monday afternoon, the district currently has 14 staff members in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, and 24 in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
Nine of the staff members isolated and six of those in quarantine work at Hal Henard. At Greeneville Middle School, one staff member is isolated, according to the public notification, and four are in quarantine.
The public notification from Greeneville City Schools also includes 17 students in isolation and 94 in quarantine. Greeneville High School has 45 students currently in quarantine and six in isolation.
Greene County Schools students are scheduled to return from Christmas break starting with a virtual day on Jan. 6, and a return in-person learning on Jan. 7. Wednesdays will still be a virtual learning day for all students in the district.
Greeneville City Schools students will remain on the A/B hybrid schedule following the break, with group A students scheduled to return in-person on Jan. 7 and study virtually on Jan. 8. Group B will study virtually Jan. 7 and in-person Jan. 8. The normal hybrid schedule will resume the following week on Jan. 11, unless changes are announced based on community conditions in January, Starnes said.