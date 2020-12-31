Greene County Schools students will start the spring semester next week on a hybrid schedule, Director of Schools David McLain announced Wednesday evening.
McLain said the decision was reached due to rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases.
The students’ first day of school after the Christmas break will be Wednesday a virtual learning day for all students in the district.
Students in the A and B groups will attend Thursday and Friday, and then the AA/BB hybrid schedule previously used by the district will take effect on Jan. 11, with students enrolled in in-person learning attending school either on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays, McLain said.
McLain said the district will remain on the hybrid schedule through the end of the month, with the plan to return to in-person learning in February. Students not enrolled in full-time virtual learning would then attend school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays remain a virtual learning day for all students in the district.
McLain said principals will call parents early next week with further details, and those with questions should contact their school next week.