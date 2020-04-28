Greene County Schools will hold modified graduation ceremonies for students in all four system high schools beginning next week, Director of Schools David McLain announced Tuesday in a recorded message to students and families.
Students will be scheduled to walk across the stage at their school one at a time, in timed slots, with up to 10 family members present. Video footage will be recorded and put together into a graduation video for each high school.
McLain said the decision was made to hold ceremonies sooner rather than later so that students planning to leave for military service or start a full time job can participate beforehand.