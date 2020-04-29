Greene County Schools will hold modified graduation ceremonies for students in all four system high schools beginning next week, Director of Schools David McLain announced Tuesday.
The modified ceremonies will take the place of traditional ceremonies, which cannot be held due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Ceremonies will start May 6 with Chuckey-Doak, North Greene and West Greene high schools, with South Greene High School’s ceremony scheduled to take place the week of May 11, McLain said.
“We want to do this now before students go off to the military, have full time employment or postsecondary training,” McLain said in a recorded message to parents.
Students will be scheduled for a 10-minute graduation ceremony to walk across the stage at their school and receive their diploma. Up to 10 family members may be present for each student, McLain said.
Video footage of all parts of the event including speeches will be recorded and put together into a graduation video for each high school. The videos will be shared publicly for families to download, McLain said.
High school principals will communicate details and next steps to students this week, McLain said.
Directer of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes announced last week that Greeneville High School’s graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for May 22, has officially been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Plans for an alternative ceremony that day are being developed in case public health restrictions do not allow for a traditional ceremony.
An official decision about the type of ceremony will be made on July 20, Starnes said.
Starnes also said plans are being made for a virtual senior showcase program, to be live streamed on May 21, and a senior banquet in July, health restrictions permitting.
Both directors of schools said further information and details will be communicated to students and families by high school principals.