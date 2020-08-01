Students in Greene County Schools will start the 2020-21 school year in an online format Aug. 17 due to the current rate of COVID-19 spread, Director of Schools David McLain announced at a Saturday morning called school board meeting.
Online learning will continue for three weeks before school system leaders evaluate whether to return to classroom instruction. After that, a decision will be made weekly.
The board approved an amended academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year which includes added professional development days on Aug. 6-7 and 10-14.
The first day of school was listed in the calendar as a half day on Aug. 5 and the first full day would be Aug. 7. In the amended calendar approved Saturday morning, Aug. 5 is still listed as a half day but the first full day will now be Aug. 17, and students will be participating in online learning.
The board also approved amendments to the district's Framework for Returning to School document which clarify operations for the district while conditions in Greene County are in the red zone, or while spread is considered substantial.
According to the amended framework document, school opening recommendations while spread of COVID-19 in Greene County is considered substantial will be that all students operate under the district’s plan for online learning.
Face-to-face instruction may be provided to some vulnerable populations in school buildings, according to the amended document, and certified and classified staff will be present and required to observe social distancing protocols in the school buildings during regular school hours.
Vulnerable populations include students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, students with disabilities, students performing two or more grade levels behind, students who fail to complete their work and cannot be reached by a teacher, and students who do not have internet access at home.
Time spent in classrooms while under substantial community spread of COVID-19 will be in small groups and limited to two and a half hours.
Each Thursday, the district will work with the local health department to examine epidemic curve data and clusters to make a decision on a learning mode for the following week, the amended plan says.
The decision on the next week’s mode of instruction will be announced by 10 a.m. on Fridays to give parents and teachers time to prepare for the week.
The board also voted to allow varsity athletics while under substantial spread under Gov. Bill Lee's July 31 executive order.